SPAIN has seen its second Guardia Civil agent die from COVID-19 despite having no pre-existing conditions that would put him at a higher risk.

Francisco Javier died from pneumonia caused by coronavirus today in Herrera de la Mancha in Ciudad Real.

The 38-year-old was self-isolating at home after the state of alarm came into effect.

He was rushed to hospital early this morning but died within hours as doctors could do nothing to save his life.

It comes after the announcement earlier this week that another Guardia Civil officer had been killed by COVID-19.

The 37-year-old was also apparently healthy before catching the virus and, too, had no pre-existing conditions.

He was hospitalised for several days before passing.