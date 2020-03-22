THE Ministry of Health has confirmed that four more people have died from coronavirus in Mallorca.

This brings the death toll up to eight after health officials revealed that the four patients all died yesterday.

The first recorded death was a 20-year-old man with underlying health problems who died at Son Espases Hospital.

Just hours later, two men aged 80 and 87 passed away at the same hospital.

Both had suffered from previous pathologies.

Shortly after, an 80-year-old man died soon after he was admitted to Sant Joan de Deu Hospital.

The news comes as 85 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 331.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, infections increased by 34.5% in just 24 hours.

CONSULTATIONS: Free advice will be given through social media channels.

The majority are in Mallorca, with Formentera being the only island without any cases.

Ibiza recorded its first fatality this morning as an 85-year-old man died at Can Misses hospital.

Meanwhile, IB-Salut has launched virtual coronavirus consultations to deal with the influx of calls to the emergency services.

Those who have any questions regarding coronavirus or are experiencing mild symptoms are urged to send a direct message through their social media channels, which will be answered by medical personnel.