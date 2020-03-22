WHILE the general public have been ordered to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown, concerns have been raised on what measures will be taken to protect Mallorca’s homeless community.

In response to the overwhelming demand from citizens to protect one of the most vulnerable groups, La Liga newcomers, RCD Mallorca, have created a makeshift homeless shelter at the stadium’s sports centre.

With the intention of housing between 50 and 100 rough sleepers, the dedicated space is available to those without homes, on the condition that they do not have symptoms of the virus.

Spain’s most successful department store, El Corte Ingles, have already donated 50 mattresses and other essential items to ensure the new inhabitants will be made comfortable.

SHELTER: The Sant Ferran Sports Centre is now a homeless shelter.

The Consell de Mallorca and Government of the Balearic Islands have now called on companies with large premises to join the initiative.

As per the royal state of alarm decree, the homeless are not allowed to be on the streets – a measure taken to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs announced that they would transform the island’s sports centres into homeless shelters.

The Sant Ferran Sports Centre in Palma was the first shelter to get up and running and is homing approximately 50 people.