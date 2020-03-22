MURCIA City Council is urging citizens to come forward to help in the battle against the spread of Coronavirus.

It is reinforcing its volunteer plan, which works in two key areas.

The first is an essential telephone service, set-up to counter loneliness among the elderly, giving moral support and advice.

MAYOR OF MURCIA: José Ballesta

The other is home-help, meeting the needs and demands of the vulnerable – and delivering important medication.

The Mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, said, “We maintain our commitment to one of the most vulnerable groups, in which the elderly can find social and moral support to combat loneliness during these days of confinement.”

The National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Professionals, Directors and Executives (Anaede) already works within the telephony service.

The group contains psychologists, social educators and social workers experienced in geriatric care.

The council has added extra dedicated telephone lines to further improve the service.

Any of the following numbers can be used between 0900 and 1400 for volunteers to step forward, or for those wishing to receive the service.

Murcia Social Services Centre: 968 26 27 18

Murcia North: 968 87 97 10

Murcia South 968 87 37 87

Murcia HQ: 968 35 86 00

Those interested can also request information by contacting serviciossociales@ayto-murcia.les

