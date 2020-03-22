ALICANTE’S College of Physicians, COMA, has told the Ministry of Health of its concern about a lack of protective masks and other essential equipment.

In a statement on Friday 20, they admitted sending the letter, signed by many of its members.

The concern particularly focused on the lack of material in centres with a higher risk from the Covid-19 virus, such as emergency units, ICU and primary care.

The organisation calls for a determined effort to distribute the different types of mask needed, and also gloves, waterproof suits and protective glasses.

ELDA HOSPITAL: Masks donated by locals

The school confirmed its willingness to help health authorities and said it would do, “everything possible to improve information and promote the necessary tools for the protection of members.”

Up until recently, Elda Hospital has depended on contributions from the neighbourhood of Elda and Petrer who sewed hundreds of masks for free.

In Benidorm, a consortium of Chinese retailers went through the town on Wednesday giving away masks.