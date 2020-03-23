BOOKS on loan from the municipal libraries in Malaga will automatically be renewed during the state of alarm.

The Public Libraries of Malaga have announced that any books due to be returned on or after March 12 have been automatically extended due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The extensions will also last until the state of alarm is eventually lifted.

This comes after Sevilla municipal libraries offered 2,700 e-books to download free of charge during the coronavirus quarantine from its website http://www.rmbs.es/catalogo.php

Libraries of Andalucia offered a free app to download books and read from home at https://andalucia.ebiblio.es

And libraries in Cordoba offer an online story hour for children along with accessible online books at https://biblioteca.cordoba.es/