THE Tokyo Olympic Games will not be held in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They will instead take place in the summer of 2021.

The announcement was made today by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after a telephone call with the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.

“After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021,” Abe’s office tweeted.

The games have never been postponed although they have been cancelled in the past, inlcuding in World War I and II.