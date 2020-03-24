ESTEPONA has activated a special plan to track down elderly people who are living alone to help them get through the coroanvirus lockdown.

Local councillor Begona Ortiz said the team of municipal workers have managed to track down 531 at risk pensioners, 168 of whom are foreign expats.

The town, a British retiree haven, is now operating a service which sees town hall workers contact the at-risk residents by telephone to ask what provisions or help they need.

They mostly ask for their medicines to be topped up, which is then carried out by the workers in conjunction with the Red Cross.

Ortiz said the most important thing its letting the elderly know that they are not alone.

For this reason a psychologist has also been roped in to attend to the at risk group via telephone.

Meanwhile, the soup kitchen has remained open to offer takeaway food to all those who need it.

And its supplies have been plentiful after almost all the hotels in the town donated their surplus food after being ordered to close.