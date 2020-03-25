A GUARDIA Civil agent has been seriously injured after being run over at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

The car was ordered to stop at the checkpoint but it didn’t and the unlucky officer was subsequently injured.

He is in serious condition after being run over on the Toledo motorway near Casarrubios del Monte.

The 40-year-old is a member of the Leganes unit.

The officer has been transferred to the ICU at the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

The four people in the vehicle that ran over the agent have been arrested and taken to a detainment centre.

According to the emergency services the officer suffered brain damage and a fractured tibia.

