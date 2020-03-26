MALLORCA-born sporting hero Rafa Nadal has joined a campaign to raise €11 million to fight against coronavirus.

Launched by the Spanish Red Cross, the initiative aims to raise money among athletes.

The funds will be used to support hospitals throughout Spain in addition to the most vulnerable groups.

Announcing his backing for the ‘Red Cross Responds’ campaign, Nadal explained that he and fellow tennis player Pau Gasol had been looking for ways to help others during the COVID-19 crisis.

BACKING: Nadal shared a message of support to those impacted by the health crisis.

Sharing a video on his social media account, he said: “This pandemic has changed everyone’s life, especially those who have experienced it first hand or with a family member.

“The news that we hear is not entirely encouraging, but we must be strong and stay united to beat the virus.”

Nadal acknowledged that he had spent a couple of days finding ways to help and had ‘come to the conclusion that you, the Spanish people, have never failed us athletes.’

He continued: “You have been with us in joyous and complicated moments and I think athletes are who they are largely thanks to your support.

“Now is the time when athletes cannot fail you.”



SKILLS: Nadal showed off his cooking skills at home.

Nadal called on other athletes and sports entities to support the country by making a donation to the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, the pro tennis star has given his fans an insight into how he has been spending his time during lockdown at his home in Manacor.

Sharing images of himself cooking to his social media account he said: “Today it is time to cook for myself and my wife.

“I hope you are all well and are at home taking care of yourself. Sending you strength and lots of encouragement.”

It comes after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi each donated €1 million to the fight against coronavirus.

Guardiola made his donation to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College in Catalunya.

Messi’s contribution will be split between the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona and a medical centre in Argentina.

Earlier this week, Real Madrid also made an undisclosed donation to purchase vital medical equipment for hospitals.