THE Junta de Andalucia is preparing for 22,000 Covid-19 cases in the region, it has been revealed.

A total of 3,406 people have so far tested positive in Spain’s most populous autonomous community.

This is a small number, relative to Madrid (17,166 cases), Catalunya (11,592), the Basque Country (3,946) and Castilla y Leon (3,488), which all have smaller populations.

However, regional government officials are still gearing up for a ‘worst-case scenario’ in which over 20,000 people in Andalucia could contract coronavirus.

Plans have already been laid for two other scenarios in which 9,000 and 15,000 people become infected.

The ‘22,000 plan’ would ‘entail the provision of more infrastructures’, including field hospitals, according to Junta spokesperson Elias Bendodo.

The PP politician revealed details of the plan in an interview on Acento Andaluz on 7TV Andalucia last night.

‘PREPARED’: Bendodo said Andalucia’s healthcare system is ready (pictured, Hospital Costa del Sol)

Under the plans, Malaga’s Palacio de Ferias y Congresos and Sevilla’s Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones would be converted into field hospitals.

This would follow Madrid and Catalunya, which have also repurposed large public spaces as medical centres.

Bendodo said that emergency hospitals would ‘not be needed’ in scenarios where 9,000 and 15,000 people would be infected.

He added: “We do not know what evolution this pandemic is going to have and when the maximum peak will be.

“Hence, we have to be fully prepared in case we reach 9,000, 15,000 or 22,000 cases.

“Andalucian healthcare is strong right now, it carries on, it has not collapsed, there are beds in the intensive care unit, still without any problems.

“I do not know if we will reach 9,000 cases, today they have exceeded 3,000 and there are still days with peaks, but Andalucia is ready.”