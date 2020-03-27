MATT Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus as well.

The UK’s Health Secretary announced on Twitter that he has contracted Covid-19.

“Following medical advice, I was advised to test for Coronavirus.

“I’ve tested positive.

“Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home and self-isolating.”

The 41-year-old hopes he can return from his period of self-isolation on Thursday.

This comes after the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson also announced earlier today that he has also tested positive for the virus.

