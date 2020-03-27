THE Gibraltar Health Authority will be testing a portion of the population to see the reach of the Coronavirus in the community.

Confirmed cases yesterday rose up to 35, 13 of which have fully recovered.

Information will be provided today in a Government press conference on the amount of confirmed cases and what measures are being put in place to reduce the spread.

The virus has even gone as far as to infect UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive after he started showing symptoms yesterday.

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) will call members of the public asking them to take part.

During the call people know will be informed of the whole procedure which includes having swabs inserted into the nose and mouth.

“The GHA would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Gibraltar for their incredible support in the face of the Coronavirus crisis,” said the Government.

“We are one and we will beat this virus.”

The news comes after a cleaner stole £325 worth of cleaning and medical supplies from St Bernard’s Hospital while on the job.

“This initiative will allow the GHA to know how far the virus has already spread in our community,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“It will then enable us to plan the best course of action to take in the days and weeks ahead.”

The GSD Opposition have supported the GHA’s systematic testing, though they ‘would have preferred’ that it had happened sooner.

“The Opposition is united with Government in fighting the threat the virus represents to our people, our health service and our economy,” said Shadow Minister for Health Elliot Phillips.