DURING the lockdown most people now spend all day at home and one of the ways to keep yourselves occupied is to watch films.

Here, website LiveRugbyTickets.co.uk offers its top 10 best sports films, as voted by its readers.

Number 10 – Invictus

Morgan Freeman takes on the role of Nelson Mandela trying to unify a country torn apart from apartheid, with the help of the national team’s rugby captain played by Matt Damon.

Number 9 – Cool Runnings

A film about the first ever Jamaican Bobsled Team attempting to take part in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Number 8 – Coach Carter

Coming-of-age basketball film about a coach taking over the reigns of his old high school team, turning them from boys to men and teaching them the importance of education.

Number 7 – Bend It Like Beckham

Keira Knightley stars in a film about a Indian-British teenager who wants to play football against her family’s wishes.

Number 6 – Million Dollar Baby

Hilary Swank and Clint Eastwood play the role of a boxer and her coach rising from the bottom to the top, before it all comes crashing down.

Number 5 – Space Jam

The Looney Tunes enlist the world’s most famous basketball player Michael Jordan to help them with defeating the Monstars in a basketball match to win their freedom.

Number 4 – Chariots Of Fire

Two British track athletes compete in the 1924 Olympics, in the classic movie filled with Oscar success, such as Best Picture and the infamous score by Vangelis that also earned the award for Best Music.

Number 3 – Rocky

The world known franchise about an unknown boxer from the streets of Philadelphia rising to the top of the boxing world.

Number 2 – The Blind Side

Sandra Bullock’s Oscar winning performance as a family woman from Memphis adopting an African American boy from the ghetto who is a sporting prodigy.

Number 1 – Raging Bull

The multi-award biographical masterpiece starring Robert De Niro was chosen by a whopping 89% of participants.