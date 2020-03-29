THERE have been fewer road accident deaths so far this year, compared to 2019.

During the state of emergency and the lockdown that has been imposed nationwide in Spain, there have only been 13 deaths caused by traffic accidents, according to figures obtained by El Pais.

In comparison, during the exact same period last year, the number of deaths was 48, representing a drop of 73% this year.

Since the start of the year, there have been 216 road accident deaths.

In 2019 the number was 234, a drop of around 8% for 2020.

The impact of the lockdown cannot be understated, as less people are driving, meaning less chance of an accident.

On March 17, 18, 21, 25 and 26 there were zero deaths on Spanish roads nationwide.

Driving in large cities since the implementation of the lockdown has decreased by 67%, with long-distance journeys also being reduced by 61%.