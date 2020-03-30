CORONAVIRUS infections in Spain have hit 85,195 – meaning the country has overtaken China where infections are recorded as 81,470.

The latest figures, as of Monday morning, March 30, see the United States with 142,737, followed by Italy with 97,689, and then Spain.

Today’s coronavirus statistics released by Spain’s Ministry of Health are as follows:

7,340 deaths , up from 6,528 on Sunday.

, up from 6,528 on Sunday. 85,195 infections , up from 78,797 on Sunday.

, up from 78,797 on Sunday. 16,780 recovered, up from 14,709 on Saturday.

up from 14,709 on Saturday. 46,617 hospitalised patients, up from 43,397 on Sunday.

Sunday was the worst day on record for coronavirus deaths in Spain, with 838 mortalities confirmed.

Monday has seen that number decrease over the last 24 hours, with 812.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has also doubled since last week – on March 24, the number stood at 22,762.