THE Chinese firm that supplied the failed tests to Spain believes that Spanish doctors did not follow the instructions.

The Spanish government returned more then 50,000 tests of the 640,000 purchased to China because they ‘didn’t work’.

Bioeasy, the Chinese company that delivered the shipment of coronavirus detection tests, stated that the problem could be due to the fact that Spanish doctors did not strictly follow the instructions when taking the samples.

The company said: “Given that it is a quick test, it is very important that they follow the protocol.”

Spanish Health Minister, Salvador Illa, announced the return of tens of thousands of these tests due to their ‘low sensitivity’ in detecting the infection.

The Bioeasy company has reported sending a new batch of tests that are currently under scrutiny by the Spanish authorities.

According to the company, the first reactions from Spain are positive and it expects to receive an official report in the coming days.

