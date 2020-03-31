A NURSE has died while travelling to the front lines of the coronavirus battle in Marbella.

Ana Isabel, 28, was driving from her home in Estepona when she fatally crashed on the A7 at around 8.30am today, leaving behind a two-year-old daughter.

The laboratory nurse, who was working at the Quiron Salud Hospital, died at the scene.

The tragic accident took place as much of the province was under an orange alert for strong rainfall and winds.

Guardia Civil have launched an investigation.

Ana had been working alongside colleagues to battle COVID-19 for weeks, mostly taking samples and running tests to detect the coronavirus.

Her colleagues are said to be devastated by her death.

Guardia Civil were present at the hospital’s daily 8pm round of applause to show appreciation for the young nurse and to comfort her work mates.

The hospital will also hold a minute of silence at 1pm tomorrow in memory of Ana.

According to Diario Sur, Ana’s sister lives in Naples in Italy and is desperately trying to return to Marbella to be with the family.

She is contact with the Spanish embassy but all flights are cancelled and they are struggling to come up with options.