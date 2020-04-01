SPAIN has seen another daily record in terms of coronavirus deaths with 864 people losing their lives between Tuesday and Wednesday.

New figures from the Ministry of Health put the death toll at 9,053, up from 8,189 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases has now reached 102,136 – but it’s not all bad news.

Yesterday saw 94,417 confirmed cases, meaning an increase today of 7,719.

That’s significantly lower than the 9,222 fresh cases announced yesterday.

It means, other than the slight bump on Tuesday, that Spain’s infection rate has been on a general decline for a week, suggesting the lockdown is having an impact.

The number of patients discharged or who no longer have the virus is also increasing.

A total of 3,388 people were rid of the virus between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the total number of people ‘cured’ to 22,647.

However the pressure on ICUs is remaining a serious concern for the country’s health authorities with at least six regions at risk of collapses.

Madrid continues to have the highest number of cases with 29,840 with Catalunya in second with 19,991 confirmed cases.

Andalucia has 6,392 cases, Valencia 5,922 and the Balearic Islands 1,131.