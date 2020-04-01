MORE than 50 people have been denounced in 24 hours for breaching quarantine in Malaga, while 12 vehicles have been intercepted and four individuals arrested.

Policia Local have reported a total of 1766 complaints for breaching quarantine in Malaga since March 16, including 328 drivers who were travelling in breach of the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the central government imposed the confinement, more than 20,000 complaints have been filed by the security forces in Andalucia, the second largest community in terms of fines after Catalunya. Some 13,409 of those resulted in action being taken.

For every 100 complaints that have been filed in Spain, 14 have been registered in the Andalucian community.

Since March 16, 164 arrests have been made in Andalucia for breaching quarantine, representing 12.9% of the national total. The second community with more arrests in the whole of Spain behind Madrid.

Additionally 6,823 vehicles have been intercepted in Andalucia since the state of alarm was activated.