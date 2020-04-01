SINCE March 30, the Spanish Government has restricted access to work except in companies providing essential services to the population.

Furthermore the Ministry of the Interior reserves the right to close specific roads if and when necessary in order to isolate sources of infection.

The additional restrictions have caused some confusion as to when, how and where vehicles can be used without triggering a fine.

Citizens must remain confined to their homes for the duration of the state of alarm, though public roads can still be used in one of the following scenarios:

Purchase of food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities.

Attendance at health centres, services and establishments.

Travel to work in order to carry out a professional or business activities considered an essential services to the population.

Travel to financial and insurance entities.

Return to the place of habitual residence.

Assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, disabled people or those particularly vulnerable.

Due to force majeure or an emergency situation.

Any other activity of a similar nature to the above which is duly justified.

Driving must be done individually except in the case of people with mobility difficulties, who may be accompanied.

Two people can share a vehicle, provided that the journey is justified and that the passenger sits at the back and on the opposite side from the driver.

The borders of Spain are closed. Only Spanish citizens, residents in Spain, cross-border workers or those who can prove force majeure may enter the country. The restrictions do not apply to the transport of goods.

In the case of driving licences, the Ministry of the Interior extended by 60 days those licences that expired on the dates of the state of alert.

MOT stations will remain closed during the state of alarm. The expiry dates of those technical inspections that were due to expire during the state of alarm have been suspended. Fines will not be issued for this.

Petrol stations will remain open throughout Spain for the duration of the alarm state. Fuel prices have dropped significantly since the beginning of the crisis.

Garages can remain open to provide maintenance services for vehicles. However, they will not be obliged to do so.

Car dealers are closed except to provide emergency service and equipment or after-sales services already in progress.

Spanish providers of road assistance such as RACC will maintain their towing service in order to assistance in the event of any mishap on the Spanish road network.