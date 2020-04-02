MALAGA has seen its number of coronavirus cases continue to climb along with its death toll.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the province reached 1,644 on Thursday, a jump of 180 in 24 hours.

Meanwhile 14 people lost their lives between Wednesday and today, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 93.

There has also been an increase of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in Malaga province, up by nine to 74.

Some 917 people are hospitalised due to the disease, 98 more than on Wednesday.

On a positive note, eight more people were rid of the disease on Thursday, bringing the total number of ‘cured’ patients to 101.

Across the Andalucia region, 580 new cases have been confirmed today, bringing the total to 6,972, with 343 deaths.