THIS is the moment a freak hailstorm battered the Costa del Sol this afternoon. 

The clip shows large hail stones falling in San Pedro de Alcantara in Marbella.

The weather phenomenon, reported along the coast, including Mijas, was accompanied by loud thunder.

It comes as snow has also blanketed areas of around 900 metres above sea level in El Torcal, the Serrania de Ronda, Axarquia and elsewhere.

Up to nine centimetres has fallen in these areas, according to weather agency AEMET.

Expert Jose Luis Escudero told Diario Sur: “We had such a dry winter that sooner or later it had to rain.”

After two weeks of rain, tomorrow is expected to bring a day of sun and clear skies with a dry weekend to follow.

