THE Costa del Sol’s top Gaelic football team have launched a campaign to get tablets to those in need at the Hospital Costa del Sol.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak the Costa Gaels have encouraged the public to ‘donate what they can’ to help the heroic medical staff.

Tablets – including Ipads and Samsung Galaxy Tabs etc. – are a top priority for those on the front line caring for the sick.

The electronic devices make it easy for patients to keep in touch with family at this most difficult time.

IN NEED: Marbella’s Hospital Costa del Sol needs more tablets for patients and to take the pressure off staff

Having originally contacted the hospital with a cash donation offer, the hospital requested digital tablets for patients and to help staff, so the Costa Gaels got together and began the fundraiser, not knowing how it would turn out.

The Costa Gaels fundraiser has already smashed its target of €1,000 to buy the new kit, following just 50 donations.

Meanwhile, several kind hearted expats and local business owners, even while uncertain about the future themselves, have given up their own tablets or spare tablets to the hospital.

Costa Gaels chairperson Justin parks said: “Patients are regularly stuck for ways of communicating with family in hospital.

LEGENDS: The Costa Gaels have already managed to get 20 tablets donated for the hospital

“So we got together and decided to start this fundraiser to hit €1,000 and buy as many decent tablets as we can and have them delivered to the hospital directly!

“So far we have already managed to get 20 tablets donated by kind locals and are ordering new tablets for the hospital to be delivered as soon as possible!

“We are really aware that times are tough for many, so we don’t want to ask for much, but any donation is gratefully received and is going to help patients and in turn, give the medical staff some much needed relief!

“If you have an old tablet or one you don’t need anymore please contact us, we are also taking donations!”

The Fundraiser has now finished but the Hospital Costa Del Sol would still obviously appreciate support so contact the Costa Gaels who will be happy to help, on the website or on Facebook.