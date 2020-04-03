TWO GUADALEST hoteliers have recorded a very special video for clients that have sent good-will messages during the Coronavirus lock-down.

Sofi Alonso and Toni Serrano run the Cases Noves boutique hotel in the Guadalest valley above Benidorm, on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

After fifteen years of service and hundreds of guests, they were forced – like every other hotel – to close their doors until the Coronavirus pandemic quarantine restrictions are over.

FILM FANS: Toni and Sofi

At first, the couple made use of their time by cleaning and performing maintenance tasks across the two holiday properties they have in the charming village that normally attracts thousands of tourists every day.

However, boredom quickly took over so they decided to use their skill and humour to make a special video.

Whilst spoofing the likes of Rocky, Rambo, Julia Child & Queen, it also contains serious message about cleaning and fighting the Covid-19 virus.

HOME FROM HOME: Cases Noves Boutique Hotel, Guadalest

It even ends with a Star Wars-themed ‘thank you’ to friends, family and guests that have sent warm messages of good will.

The Olive Press spoke exclusively to 50-year-old Toni, who told us, “We ensure our guests feel at home in Cases Noves, we like to care for them.”

The video became an instant hit among Facebook followers, with Gary Holness exclaiming, “You’ve just made our whole family smile and laugh.”

Rosemary Bagge said simply, “Brilliant performance, you take care.”

VALLEY VIEW: Early morning on the Cases Noves terrace

Regarding the Coronavirus lock-down, Serrano said, “We only want to make people smile, we think it’s important in this terrible period that we have to live.”

“We know that when our friends can travel, the first place they think of going is Cases Noves – and we will be ready to receive them.”

