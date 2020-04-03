AN urgent plea has gone out to expats in the Costa Blanca South to help a very sick British pensioner suffering from cancer.

Big-hearted expats are being asked to help look out for Jane Pitman, who has lived in Catral for 15 years, but fell into ill-health last year.

ISOLATED: Jane (right) with Sally, during happier and healthier times

The 72-year-old’s family back in the UK are worried for her health, as she is being treated for cancer and is alone after her husband suddenly died last year.

Her sister asked the Olive Press if anyone in the area can help to get her shopping and medicine during the current Covid-19 lockdown.

“Sadly none of us can currently fly out to help,” explained sister Sally, a former journalist.

She continued that radiotherapy has left Jane, from Cambridgeshire, exhausted, and she’s unable to reach out to the local community for help.

“Sally lives in a very small, isolated community, so compassionate neighbours are few and far-between,” lamented Sally.

“This lock-down has made an already difficult situation, much worse, and my sister needs all the help she can get.”

“If there are any charity groups or kind souls that can reach Jane and help in any way, it would transform her life in these worrying times.”

If you can help, please contact the Olive Press at newsdesk@theolivepress.es

