COMMUNITY radio station, Big Radio Spain, is reaching out to its legion of loyal listeners to help it survive the crippling Coronavirus lock-down.

BIG RADIO SPAIN MANAGER: Richie Sparks

With so many clients not trading during the pandemic, advertising revenue has hit such a low level that station manager, Richie Sparks, says he has no option but to ask loyal listeners for financial contributions.

“With our rent and utility bills topping €3,000 a month, we can’t sustain running two broadcasts, 24/7,” admitted Sparks.

“All of our presenters work on a voluntary basis which makes a huge difference, but the bills still keep coming in!” he exclaimed.

The Quesada-based business has been serving the Costa Blanca community for eight years, and was central in fundraising and distribution of essential food and equipment during the flooding of September 2019.

Tragedy struck in February when long-serving presenter and station stalwart, Dean Alexanda, collapsed with a suspected heart attack.

His funeral was attended by hundreds of listeners, friends and family.

Donations can be made via their website, www.BigRadioSpain.com

