FORMULA One legend Fernando Alonso has made a donation of 4,000 protection kits and 300,000 masks to humanitarian aid organisation UNICEF to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

The organisation took to social media to praise the 38-year old motorsport icon via its Twitter page last Tuesday for his generous donation of essential life saving equipment.

Alonso responded later that day, highlighting the tireless work that the organisation carries out.

Gracias a vosotros por la labor incansable que hacéis siempre, como en este momento delicado.

Con @unicef_es hemos comprado ya material sanitario tan urgente y necesario.

Cualquier ayuda es poca, os animo a todos. Desde un sms con “UNICEF” al 28028 a visitar la pág web de Unicef. https://t.co/OG9m2Kzv6N — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 31, 2020

Alonso has been an important part of the international children’s fundraising organisation since 2005 and played an important role in many initiatives including India’s fight against polio and a worldwide anti-bullying campaign in 2011.

On Monday, Alonso released a statement on the coronavirus pandemic criticising the government on their actions to stem the spread.

It read: “I am totally ignorant of politics, thank God. I don’t think the measures taken are either good or bad.

“I care about my family, my friends here, in Italy, in China… Now it is a fact, not my opinion, that other measures could have been taken.”

