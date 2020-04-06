SPAIN has seen its death and infection rates decline for the fourth consecutive day as its battle against coronavirus looks to be turning the tide.

The country recorded 637 deaths this morning, down from the 674 registered yesterday.

It puts the death toll so far from COVID-19 at 13,055.

The number of new infections is also continuing to slow with an increase today of 4,273, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 135,032.

Yesterday saw the number of infected increase by 6,023, having been at 7,026 the day before.

The figures show the number of new infections is dropping fast and suggest Spain is rapidly flattening the curve.

Meanwhile, a further 2,357 people were rid of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 40,437.