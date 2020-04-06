A GROUP of volunteers in Fuengirola and Mijas who have been making 600 coronavirus face masks a week has sent out a call for more fabric.

The 22 members of a sewing class have been making the life-saving equipment from their homes.

These have been donated to medical staff at the Costa del Sol Hospital, police, patients and private individuals.

THANKS: Staff at CARE medical centre on Mijas Costa have received masks from the volunteers. Photo: IES Mercedes Labrador

But the volunteers have nearly exhausted the supplies of cloth they had at home.

While they have been trying to source new materials from local cloth shops and asked Fuengirola and Mijas town councils for help, they still face running out of fabric in a week’s time.

So they are asking the general public to check their wardrobes and cupboards for any stashes of unused cloth they could transform into facemasks.

One of the volunteers is Helena Curiel, a croupier at Marbella Casino.

HAND MADE: Volunteers have been sewing masks at home. Photo: IES Mercedes Labrador.

She told the NIUS website that what started as an initiative from sewing class teacher Raquel Guaita has rapidly become a necessity for the emergency services.

Helena said: “Even the women of the Guardia Civil ask us for masks.”

Raquel is busy making the face masks from the school’s workshop, while her pupils manufacture the equipment in their own homes. Once made, the local Civil Protection organisation distributes them to wherever they are most needed.

So far the group has managed to fulfil all the orders that have come in but they now are desperate for more fabric.

If you can help, you can contact them through the Costurmoda Facebook page.