MICHAEL Gove has announced that he is self-isolating at home due to COVID-19.

The Cabinet Office Minister released the news on Twitter that he has started self-isolating because one of his family members began to display symptoms of the virus.

However, he states that he himself has not displayed any symptoms and that this is only a precaution, continuing to work from home.

The 52-year-old tweeted: “Many thanks for kind messages.

“In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday.

“I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

This comes after the Prime Minister spent the night in intensive care as his symptoms worsened.

Both the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock and the PM’s top adviser Dominic Cummings have self-isolated in the last couple of weeks due to having displayed symptoms of the pandemic.