A BRITISH man has been arrested on the Costa del Sol after discovering he was stealing electricity to use for growing marijuana.

The 27-year-old was arrested at a house in Estepona after police and firemen attended a fire and discovered that he was preparing a marijuana plantation.

According to the police, the events took place last Sunday at about 7am after receiving a call warning of a fire.

Firefighters and local police attended the site, treated the occupants and put out the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, the agents found a lab that was being assembled on the lower floor to install a marijuana plantation.

In this room, a large number of electrical transformers, lamps, heat bulbs, smoke extractors, pots, and other elements necessary to install this type of ‘indoor’ crop, were found.

In addition, the investigators found that the home was illegally hooked onto the public power grid by a cable that travelled two floors of the house to the garden.

They proceeded to arrest the resident as an alleged perpetrator of electricity fraud.

