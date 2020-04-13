THE first local policeman from Malaga to overcome the coronavirus has received an emotive applause on leaving the hospital after fighting for his life for more than 17 days.

Manuel Ortiz’s battle against coronavirus began on March 16, whilst on duty.

He had just begun his night shift when he was called out to assist an elderly married couple.

An 89-year-old woman, suffering from Alzheimer’s, had fallen at home and her 92-year-old husband was unable to lift her up.

On arrival at the scene, Ortiz assisted the elderly woman who was shivering and had a high temperature. The woman coughed into the policeman’s face.

Both Manuel and his partner were not wearing protective gear.

Three days later, Manolo began to feel ill. However he remained at home, as the hospitals at this point were already saturated with sick people.

After self-isolating at home for a few days, on March 26, Manolo began to notice that he was short of breath.

Without telling his loved ones, he drove himself to the hospital where he was diagnosed with severe pneumonia, and registered 39.8C body temperature.

Ortiz was intubated, and required intravenous medication and oxygen.

After a 10-day struggle against coronavirus, Manolo was taken off the ventilator, but remained hospitalised until Saturday, April 11, 2020, when he finally tested negative for COVID-19.

Ortiz was discharged this Saturday evening where he was received like a hero by his colleagues.

Police from all districts of Malaga were waiting for Oritz as he emerged from the hospital.

There are still a further 14 Malaga police officers confirmed as positive, to whom Ortiz has wished a speedy recovery as well as to all the sick people who are still fighting COVID-19.

Ortiz also wished a speedy recovery to Francisco de la Torre Prados, Mayor of Malaga.

Manuel Ortiz, who will turn 47 this week, said his greatest birthday present will be to be at home with his family.