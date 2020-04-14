A MAKESHIFT morgue in Madrid that was set up in an ice rink has now been closed down, due to a drop in the number of deaths.

On April 4, La Nevera ice rink in Majadahonda was turned into a morgue to house the growing number of coronavirus victims.

This venue was chosen as a temporary morgue due to its large size (1,800 square metres) but also due to its proximity to the Puerta de Hierro Hospital.

During the 10 days that it was operational, it housed 162 bodies of people who tragically lost their lives to the pandemic.

The President of the region of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso said: “Now, due to the lower needs of the region’s funeral services, the Government has decided to close it.”

The Military Emergency Unit will stay behind to carry out the disinfection and restoration of the building to its previous state.

The venue will be once again available to the local authorities to use it as they see fit in the fight against COVID-19.

Another ice rink in the capital that has accommodated 1,145 bodies will continue to act as a morgue for the foreseeable future.