WHILE the majority of people have been stuck at home during the nationwide lockdown, many have been out doing vital work, risking their lives to keep Mallorca functioning.

As a thank you to all those who are playing an important role during this unprecedented health crisis, the RIB Club has put forward a special initiative to give back to the community.

The private members boat club is offering to take 60 key workers a day out on one of its luxury vessels to explore the island’s beautiful surroundings.

PARADISE: 60 key workers will explore the island’s stunning surroundings

Teaming up with Radio One Mallorca and Deep Blue Sea Training, the initiative hopes to boost morale and provide those who have worked so hard with something wonderful to look forward to.

From healthcare professionals to supermarket workers, police officers to postal employees, the RIB Club asks that you nominate someone you believe deserves this very special experience.



THANK YOU: Nominate a key worker that deserves a special day out at sea

“We want to say thank you to the key workers who are keeping the island safe during this extraordinary situation,” explained Olivia White, the club’s Creative Marketing Analyst.

“So many people are doing amazing things, and it is easy to forget how important of a role these workers play.”

SEASCAPE: Nominate someone you believe deserves a special day out on the water

Serving as a light at the end of the tunnel, the winning workers will be able to enjoy an amazing boat charter with an experienced crew who will take care of every detail.

Submissions can be made by visiting www.ribclub.com/keyworkers with the lucky 60 being announced on April 26.