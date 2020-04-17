SPAIN’S coronavirus infection rate has slightly increased for the third day in a row with 5,252 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

That’s up from the 5,183 confirmed yesterday and brings the total number of cases to 188,068.

This represents an increase of around 2.8% -2.9%, down from the 20% increases being recorded at the start of the state of the alarm.

Director of health emergencies Fernando Simon said at a press conference today that the number of new hospitalisations and ICU patients have increased by just 1.6% and 1.5% respectively.

Meanwhile, 585 deaths from the disease occurred in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll so far in Spain to 19,478.

The daily death rate is up from the 551 registered on Thursday.