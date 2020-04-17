AN expat bar on the Costa del Sol will be celebrating its seven year anniversary next week live on Facebook.

Joys Bar & Nightclub, based in Puerto Banus is inviting guests to join its virtual party next week on Friday April 24 at 8pm.

The bar has been providing entertainment on the coast since 1977.

However now it has had to adjust to the new status quo that the coronavirus crisis has caused.

They’re asking for people to send in their music requests via Messenger by Monday April 21, along with their favourite photograph from their visits to Joys.

The bar is a hotspot for expats and Spaniards alike, amassing 4.5 stars on Google reviews 4.8 stars on Facebook.

The party will also be uploaded on Youtube afterwards, for anyone who can’t make it on Friday.

If you want to find out more, head over to their Facebook page or their website www.joyslive.com.