BUY a face mask they said…

So I did, but for the life of me I can’t understand why the model looks as happy as a lark?

Personally, my face was frozen rock solid within 5 minutes, leaving any facial expression out of the question. Even blinking was a struggle.

And by minute ten I was starting to worry about the seaweed sprouting out of the model’s eyes…

Mamma is concerned about the seaweed sprouting out of the model’s eyes…

Perhaps a home-made face mask would have been a better option.

The pantry is full of foods that are beneficial for the skin and can be used as cosmetics or beauty treatments. And don’t have secondary effects on the bathroom scales either.

Apparently bananas are the new Botox.

For an all-natural, homemade face mask that moisturises skin, leaving it looking and feeling softer, just mash up a medium-sized ripe banana and apply it to face and neck for 10 minutes.

Lemon is another one, mix the juice from 1 lemon with 1/4 cup olive oil to create a facial that both exfoliates and moisturises.

Crushed mint mixed with oats and a little water apparently work wonders to exfoliate dead skin too.

I wasn’t sure about looking glowing, but I was suddenly feeling decidedly hungry, I wouldn’t say no to a Mojito either.

MAMMA: “Is it Mojito O’clock yet?“

I did make the mistake of NOT telling my kids I was experimenting with a DIY beauty treatment.

I’m afraid that after seeing me look like a green pea, they will never take me seriously again.

Talking of my kids, I’m now actively following child psychiatrist Jose Luis Pedreira, member of the Spanish advisory council of the Ministry of Health, who has been designated to coordinate the end of the confinement period for Spanish children.

I have a bottle of bubbly at the ready – a non-alcoholic one.

Because let’s be honest, the ones who deserve to celebrate more than me are my kids who show me EVERY DAY what patience, strength and love really means.

Right, time for that mojito, not that I need one to get all mushy and look silly these days…