GRANADA players have agreed to take a 19% pay cut due to COVID-19.

The footballers along with the coaching staff and the board members agreed to the pay cut in order to help the club during these troubling times.

However, this 19% reduction will only occur if the season doesn’t resume.

If the league returns to action but behind closed doors, then the players will only have to experience a 1% cut, along with an additional 13% cut on their bonuses.

The Andalucian club has applied for ERTE to help the non-playing staff, but will top up the rest in order to make sure they get paid their salary in full.

The Nazaries – one of Granada’s many nicknames – released a statement: “The situation has generated a negative and irreparable economic impact.

“This has forced Granada CF to exercise responsibility for all the members of the club, looking out first of all for their health and that of their families, and secondly, preserve and protect the interests of the club and its sustainability.”

This comes after Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao players have all also taken pay cuts during this time.