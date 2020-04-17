A DRAMATIC police raid has uncovered a huge haul of narcotics sold inside a warehouse used as a one-stop-shop for customers in Mallorca.

A joint operation by the Policia Nacional and Policia Local was mounted to bring down the establishment situated on the Polígono de Can Valero industrial estate in Palma.

Covert surveillance revealed that the warehouse was being used to sell drugs to a heavy stream of customers in the capital during the nationwide lockdown.

As the investigation heated up, undercover agents intercepted several clients leaving the warehouse who confessed that they had been sold drugs inside.

Once enough evidence was collected, a search warrant was issued to enter the premises.

Captured on camera, the ensuing raid uncovered almost 30 kilos of marijuana and hashish in addition to large quantities of cash.

Forged certificates to work during the lockdown were also found under the name of a fictitious company.

These were allegedly used by the drug dealers to move with ease across the city and evade police at COVID-19 control points.

SEIZED: Almost 30 kilos of narcotics were found

Three people, aged 43, 22 and 20, found inside the warehouse were swiftly arrested for drug trafficking and hauled back to the police station.

The investigation remains open and police have not ruled out if further arrests will be made.