AUSTRALIAN time trial cyclist Rohan Dennis has come under fire after an Instagram post appeared to show him leaving his home and going for a drive near his Girona residence.

The world champion posted the image along with the caption ‘Day 34 – cracked and left the house. #covid19 can suck my a** and so can #quarantine.’

Although the location was not disclosed in the post, the geo-location on his profile showed him at his home in Northern Spain.

As soon as the image was uploaded, angry viewers did not seem best pleased in the comment section.

One user said: “You could just go for a drive and not post it on social media?”

CONTROVERSIAL: The Instagram post from Dennis that caused the backlash

Dennis did not hold back on his response.

He repiled: “Or I could show the reality of how shit the situation is and not be one of your beloved drones who show their ‘perfect world’ as an elite athlete. Which one would you like – real or fake?”

After backlash from the post, Dennis deleted his Twitter and Instagram account.

Dennis had recently switched from the Bahrain Merida team to Team Ineos which has been visibly very active in its support of the COVID-19 fight.

It has donated a total of $600,000 raised by Welsh rider Geraint Thomas as well as producing branded hand sanitiser that they gave out to local businesses.