A TORREVIEJA woman has escaped going to jail after she was caught flouting lock-down mobility restrictions FOUR times.

Guardia Civil traffic police caught her travelling on the CV-905 to Elche for the fourth time on Saturday, April 11.

Her excuse for attempting the 45km journey was simply, “to go shopping.”

However, the same reasoning was used on March 31, April 8, and again on April 9.

Torrevieja’s Court Number 1 considered a four month jail sentence for the crime of serious disobedience.

However, her confinement was suspended for two years, on the understanding that she doesn’t re-offend during that time.