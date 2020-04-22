CANCER patients and pregnant women can receive free coronavirus tests thanks to a campaign launched by health activists in Alicante’s Marina Alta comarca.

The rapid tests take just 10 minutes to provide results, and determine whether a person carries antibodies against COVID-19.

They are 80% accurate, and can differentiate an infected person from an asymptomatic infected person, as well as people who have already beaten the virus and developed immunity.

A new batch of 100 of these rapid tests, manufactured by Spain-based Palex S.A., have recently been donated to a campaign spearheaded by Javea-based cancer activist Maria Ferrer.

She is working alongside gynaecologist Mariano Martin-Loeches and nurse Monica Carbila at the Hospital de Denia.

Anyone interested in the test can call Maria Ferrer personally (663.302.643). Maria will organise a nurse to visit an applicant’s home before providing them with near-immediate results of the swab test.

The campaigners are hoping to expand to other vulnerable and at-risk people and groups, such as the elderly in the residences of the Marina Alta, state security forces and bodies, health centres, fire fighters and Civil Protection.

They are appealing to companies, organisations or foundations that want to join the project to get more tests.

Maria Ferrer told the Olive Press expats living in the Marina Alta can ‘absolutely’ contact her for appointments.

“We’ve received 100 tests not which are for the most vulnerable in the Marina Alta,” she said.

“You don’t need to use your car or even leave your house, we come and give you the results in 10 minutes.”

She said she’s already made appointments from Calpe, Moraira, Orba, Ondara, Benitachell – ‘it doesn’t matter where you are’.

“We are also kindly asking any business to make a donation if they can; the tests cost just 10 euros each.

“We would love to help as many people as possible.”