FLU vaccinations in Andalucia this year will be obligatory for all over 65s and people at risk.

The measure was revealed by regional health minister Jesus Aguirre yesterday following a crisis meeting on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Aguirre said Andalucia sees it as a necessary step given that the spread of flu this year could coincide with another outbreak of coronavirus.

Andalucia’s health department is already planning its next influenza campaign, which last year began on October 28

There were 95,834 mild cases of flu in the region last year with 4,080 hospitalisations. Some 1,416 of cases were severe, of which 49% had not been vaccinated.