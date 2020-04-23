A 106-YEAR-OLD woman from Andalucia has recovered from coronavirus.

Ana del Valle, from Ronda, lived at a nursing home in Alcala del Valle, where she contracted the virus along with 60 other residents.

She was then transferred to a hospital in La Linea and a few days ago was discharged, as she had overcome the disease.

Ana was born in October 1913 and in less than six months she will turn 107.

That makes her the oldest survivor of the pandemic in Spain, along with one of the oldest worldwide, behind the likes of 107-year-old Dutch survivor, Cornelia Ras.

Her daughter-in-law, Paqui Sanchez told Malaga Hoy that her family was very grateful for everything the hospital stuff had done, but that they were taking it slow and being cautious with her mother-in-law’s health, due to her old age.

“Her doctors tell us that she has very good results, but you have to be very careful.

“She eats alone, some days more and other days less.

“She also goes on short walks with her walker.”

Sanchez also thanked all the workers at the nursing home in Alcala del Valle for all their hard work and care.