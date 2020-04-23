A MAN is under investigation for a serious disobedience after he was filmed dancing ‘Sevillanas’ dressed as a woman in sunglasses in Spain’s Alicante province.

Under normal circumstances, two weeks after the Semana Santa the city of Sevilla in southern Spain holds its famous Feria de Abril, which features a folk music and dance called ‘Sevillanas’.

But Spain is on a strict coronavirus lockdown. Police have charged the man with ‘serious disobedience’ to the rules, which carries a fine between €601-€30,000.

Guardia Civil said the man wore a ‘wig’, a ‘mask’, ‘women’s clothes’ and ‘sunglasses’ in an attempt to hide his identity on a central street in Santa Pola.

But it took agents until just the next day to find out his real identity and charge him as the alleged perpetrator of his crime.

Guardia Civil sources added that dancing Sevillanas was not included in the list of permitted activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.