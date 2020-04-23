SPAIN has seen yet another day of increased COVID-19 deaths and infections.

Some 440 people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, up from the 435 reported yesterday.

It brings the total death toll to 22,157.

Meanwhile, 4,653 new cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, up from the 4,211 from the previous 24 hours.

There have now been 213,024 cases of COVID-19 in Spain since the outbreak began.

The number of those who have recovered stands at 85,915 as of today, including 3,335 in the past 24 hours.

Spain has seen its numbers plateau for the past two weeks as it has struggled to see a significant drop in deaths and infection rates.