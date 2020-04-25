A MAN has been arrested for attempting to flee from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The emergency services received a call from medics at a healthcare clinic in Palma, notifying them that a patient had made a run for it after receiving the diagnosis.

Protesting in the centre’s garden, several doctors had tried to persuade the man to come back inside to be transferred to a hospital – an offer that was refused.

According to a witness interviewed by Cronica Balear, while waiting for the police to arrive, the man repeatedly said he would try to escape again as soon as he had the opportunity.

He also allegedly claimed that the results were false due to the fact that he presented no symptoms of the virus.

Responding Policia Nacional officers promptly arrived to the scene to put the infected man in handcuffs, a move that received strong resistance.

It is understood that the man had been at the clinic for rehabilitation on a broken leg when doctors decided to perform a COVID-19 test.

He has now been transferred to Son Espases Hospital where he has been placed in an isolation unit under police guard in order to receive treatment.

It is understood that he will face criminal charges once fully recovered from COVID-19.