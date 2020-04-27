THE Guardia Civil have dismantled a party with 20 guests in a luxury villa in Ibiza.

One person has been arrested, while the remainders have had denuncias filed against them for breaking lockdown rules.

The agents were notified yesterday of a gathering taking place on a rural property in Sant Josep de sa Talaia.

When they arrived there, they found a sign at the entrance advertising the party.

They then proceeded to enter the property and found guests dancing and drinking.

There was also a catering company that was providing food and a DJ playing music.

All participants were residents of the island, but of many different nationalities, including British, French and Italians.

The organiser who was arrested, was then released and the matter will be followed up.