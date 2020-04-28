AN enterprising expat schoolgirl has raised over €1,000 for two local charities through a COVID-19 lockdown campaign.

Ella Aust, 11, who attends Sotogrande International School, set up the project to raise money for struggling pensioners and poor local families on the coast.

The idea came when the school told its pupils to base their project around the lockdown and how their lives have changed.

BAKING: One of the many activities Ella does to be productive during the lockdown

“Ella decided to break it down into two leading questions”, her mother, told the Olive Press.

“What is the most valuable use of my time right now and what can I do that will make a difference?”

That’s when Ella decided to set up a GoFundMe page, with all the proceeds going to Age Concern Manilva and the Duquesa Charitable Society of St George’s food bank.

SCHOOL: School’s haven’t stopped working, with classes carrying on online

“Not all children are as fortunate as me and this is where I would like your help to support and care for the needs of others”, Ella wrote.

The 11-year-old, who was born in Spain from British parents has managed to raise donations from friends and family, but also from complete strangers who are impressed with her selflessness and desire to help others in need during this troubling time.

The goal of €1,000 was reached very quickly, but Ella has decided to extend the deadline for another week, in order to see if even more money can be raised for the two charities.

You can support Ella’s cause on: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-local-families-during-lock-down